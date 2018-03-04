Samsung to unveil new QLED TV series with Bixby AI next week

After unveiling its much-awaited launch of Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona last month, Samsung is now geared up to unveil a fresh line-up of QLED TVs.

The “first look” event is slated to take place at the American Stock Exchange in New York on Tuesday, Samsung said in a statement.

“Throughout the continuous evolution of its technology, Samsung always designs its products around the lifestyles of its customers. The new QLED TVs will do this in brand new ways for 2018,” the company said.

In an earlier blog in January, Samsung had mentioned the arrival of its digital assistant “Bixby” on QLED TVs.

“Samsung’s AI, Bixby, will be integrated into this year’s QLED TVs so that you can use your voice to control. With the click of a button, call on Bixby to help you find the content you love,” the blog read.

Samsung generally launches its new TV line-up at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January but this year, the South Korean giant unveiled a micro LED TV at the CES.

QLED stands for Quantum dot Light Emitting Diode and is the next step after organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TVs. Samsung is the only manufacturer currently selling QLED TVs.