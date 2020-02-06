Samsung tops US’ home appliances market for a 4th year in a row

tech

Samsung Electronics Co said on Wednesday it topped the US home appliances market for the fourth consecutive year in 2019 due to solid sales of its new and premium products.

Samsung Electronics said it accounted for a record 20.5% of the US market for home appliances products last year, citing data compiled by industry tracker Traqline.

By quarter, the company stayed in the top position for 15 straight quarters after leading the fourth quarter of 2019 with a 21.6% share, Yonhap news agency reported.

The South Korean tech giant said its dryers accounted for 20.8% of the market in 2019, marking the company’s third consecutive year as the No. 1 player.

Samsung also said it made up 20.5% of the US washer market in 2019, leading the sector for four straight years.

For refrigerators, Samsung took a 23.7% share in 2019 to retain its top status for a fourth consecutive year.

In particular, the company said it accounted for 32% of the French-door refrigerator segment, making it the leading player for the 11th consecutive year.

Samsung was the No. 2 player in the microwave oven market last year with a 14.5% share.