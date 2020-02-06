e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Samsung tops US’ home appliances market for a 4th year in a row

Samsung tops US’ home appliances market for a 4th year in a row

Samsung Electronics Co said on Wednesday it topped the US home appliances market for the fourth consecutive year in 2019 due to solid sales of its new and premium products.

tech Updated: Feb 06, 2020 21:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Washington
Samsung Electronics Co said on Wednesday it topped the US home appliances market for the fourth consecutive year in 2019 due to solid sales of its new and premium products.
Samsung Electronics Co said on Wednesday it topped the US home appliances market for the fourth consecutive year in 2019 due to solid sales of its new and premium products.(REUTERS)
         

Samsung Electronics Co said on Wednesday it topped the US home appliances market for the fourth consecutive year in 2019 due to solid sales of its new and premium products.

Samsung Electronics said it accounted for a record 20.5% of the US market for home appliances products last year, citing data compiled by industry tracker Traqline.

By quarter, the company stayed in the top position for 15 straight quarters after leading the fourth quarter of 2019 with a 21.6% share, Yonhap news agency reported.

The South Korean tech giant said its dryers accounted for 20.8% of the market in 2019, marking the company’s third consecutive year as the No. 1 player.

Also Read: Coronavirus outbreak: Samsung to shut down its experience store in China

Samsung also said it made up 20.5% of the US washer market in 2019, leading the sector for four straight years.

For refrigerators, Samsung took a 23.7% share in 2019 to retain its top status for a fourth consecutive year.

In particular, the company said it accounted for 32% of the French-door refrigerator segment, making it the leading player for the 11th consecutive year.

Samsung was the No. 2 player in the microwave oven market last year with a 14.5% share.

tags
top news
Whistleblowing doc dies of coronavirus in Wuhan hospital, triggers wave of online grief
Whistleblowing doc dies of coronavirus in Wuhan hospital, triggers wave of online grief
US condemns attacks on Hindus in Pakistan, China’s ‘hostility’ to all faiths
US condemns attacks on Hindus in Pakistan, China’s ‘hostility’ to all faiths
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech