Samsung Unpacked 2020: Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20 launch date revealed

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 13:28 IST

Samsung on Sunday announced an ‘Unpacked 2020’ event in San Francisco on February 11. The company is most likely to introduce its next-gen flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20. The series is also expected to be accompanied by the Galaxy Fold sequel.

“On February 11, Samsung Electronics will unveil new, innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences. The reveal will take place at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event in San Francisco at 11 a.m. PST,” said Samsung in a post.

Considering the recent reports, Samsung is likely to go ahead with “S20” moniker for its next flagship smartphones. Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra smartphones as successors to the last year’s Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+.

Say hello to a whole new Galaxy. Unpacked on February 11, 2020 #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/ln1pqt2vu7 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 5, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20, the base variant, is said to come with a 6.2-inch display. Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are reportedly going to launch with 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch displays respectively.

Samsung’s next-generation flagship phones are expected to come with minor design changes and incremental specifications upgrade. The camera, however, is going to get a big upgrade.

According to reports, Galaxy S20 will sport a 108-megapixel sensor with 9-to-1 Bayer technology. The sensor is believed to be a big improvement over the 4-in-1 in the current 108-megapixel sensor.

Recent leaks have suggested the phone will feature 120Hz screen refresh rate, bigger in-display fingerprint sensor, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone could also come with 25W fast charging, up from the Galaxy S10e’s 15W charging.