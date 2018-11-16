Samsung unveils Data Centre SSD lineup for SMBs in India, prices start at Rs 9,599

Samsung India on Thursday introduced Samsung Data Center solid-state drive (SSD) line-up for Small and Medium Business (SMBs) in the country.

The price of the new line-up ranges between Rs 9,599 and Rs 2,01,299 and will be available at retail outlets across India.

“SMBs want solutions which are value for money and the right fit to their specific business needs. With our strong legacy in technology innovation and OEM engineering expertise, we have brought this simple yet optimised SSD line-up,” Sukesh Jain, Senior Vice President, IT and Mobile Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The new SSD portfolio promises to raise the efficiency when compared to legacy storage systems, thus requiring fewer servers and reduced power and cooling for a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Samsung’s new SSD line-up has the “860 DCT” which is designed for servers that require SSD-levels of sustained performance and is suitable for various applications including content delivery networks.

The “883 DCT” is designed for servers used to safeguard critical data, including power loss protection and end-to-end data protection.

The “983 DCT” is a high-performance solution for servers using a non-volatile memory express (NVMe) interface, which allows for fast speeds and high responsiveness while the “983 ZET” is a cache memory solution that offers a new level of performance with ultra-low latency and breakthrough speeds and high reliability.

