After foldable phone, Samsung launches W2019 flip phone

After unveiling its first foldable phone, Samsung has now launched a new flip phone, W2019. The new smartphone is part of the company’s rare flip phone series which is available in select markets like South Korea. Samsung’s W2019 flip phone is available in China only, for now.

Unlike older flip phones, Samsung’s new W2019 flip phones comes with premium design and flagship-level specifications. The phone features anodised aluminium body with diamond-cut finish. With clamshell snapped, the phone is about 17.3mm thick. It is also quite heavy at 257 grams. The phone is available in Silver and Gold colour options.

Samsung W2019 has two 4.2-inch AMOLED displays both sporting full HD resolution. Running on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system, Samsung’s flip phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The phone is available in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Samsung W2019 dual 12-megapixel cameras feature F1.5/F2.4 apertures respectively. (Samsung)

The Samsung flip phone has dual 12-megapixel cameras on the back with 2x optical zoom support. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options include NFC, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and Wi-Fi. It is powered by a 3,070mAh battery. The smartphone also comes with Bixby support. It has a fingerprint sensor on the side button.

The predecessor, Samsung W2018, came with a 4.2-inch full HD display, octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. It had singular 12-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel selfie camera. A much smaller 2,300mAh battery powered the phone.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 13:15 IST