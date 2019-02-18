Samsung will no longer make 4K Blu-ray players

Following the footsteps of Oppo, Samsung has announced that it will no longer make new 4K Blu-Ray players for the US market.

In a statement to Cnet, the company said that it will no longer introduce new Blu-ray or 4K Blu-ray player models in the US market.

In an earlier report, Samsung also confirmed that it will also halt the production of new 1080p models.

The pulling out is attributed to the lack of support for existing 4K players’ format.

Samsung launched its last 4K players in 2017 and did not add any new model last year. Its proposed 4K player for 2019 has also been reportedly scrapped.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 10:03 IST