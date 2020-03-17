e-paper
Home / Tech / Samsung will shut its cloud-based gaming platform, PlayGalaxy Link on March 27 

Samsung will shut its cloud-based gaming platform, PlayGalaxy Link on March 27 

Although the exact reason has not been confirmed, the statement adds that the step was taken due to ‘internal policy changes’. 

tech Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Samsung PlayGalaxy Link.
Samsung PlayGalaxy Link.
         

Samsung’s game streaming platform, the PlayGalaxy Link that was launched alongside the Galaxy Note 10 smartphone last year, is shutting down on March 27, 2020. It is worth adding that Samsung’s PlayGalaxy Link platform never came out of the beta version. When you visit the company’s dedicated website, the page shows the announcement notice up front. Although the exact reason has not been confirmed, the statement adds that the step was taken due to ‘internal policy changes’. 

“Thank you for playing and supporting PlayGalaxy Link throughout the beta period. PlayGalaxy Link team hereby informs you of the end of service on 3/27/2020. After many difficult discussions, PlayGalaxy Link will be ended on 27 March 2020 due to internal policy changes,” states the notice on the webpage. 

Samsung PlayGalaxy Link notice.
Samsung PlayGalaxy Link notice.

This notice has been up since February 26 and the company has already done some minor changes in server and client for end of service and has ended the Image download functions in auto game search. 

Also read: Moto Razr vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: The battle of foldable phones 

The new move is supposed to let the Samsung PlayGalaxy Link team “to more effectively focus its resources and add value to the next release of new product.” Samsung PlayGalaxy Link was supposed to let users connect Samsung phones to the PC over WiFi or mobile data and let users play titles on the smartphone. The PlayGalaxy Link also supported third-party Bluetooth controllers, mice and keyboard. These come in addition to on-screen controls. 

That said, Samsung has already announced its collaboration with Microsoft on a game streaming experience that is supposed to arrive later this year. This announcement was made last month during the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Z Flip launches. Not much details have been revealed about the partnership. 

