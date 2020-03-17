Samsung working on a fix for Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra 

tech

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 17:07 IST

Samsung has just launched its Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones and it is already working on a few bug fixes that are supposed to arrive soon. As per XDA Developer’s Max Weinbach, the update will mainly deal with overheating while Qi charging, camera app freezing, battery management and unstable WiFi connectivity.

There is no word as to when the update will be coming to these smartphones.

I was just told these are the fixes in the next major S20 update:



Overheating while Qi Charging

Camera App freezing

Battery Management

Wifi Unstable — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 16, 2020

It is worth adding that some Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra users faced issues with the camera’s autofocus. Samsung did roll out an update in South Korea a few weeks ago but the firmware update was never rolled out for the rest of the users. It is not for sure if the aforementioned update includes a fix for that as well or not.

According to PC Mag, The Verge and Inputmag reviews that were published a couple of weeks ago, the Galaxy S20 smartphones had an inconsistent and slower than usual focusing mechanism. This is reportedly for both while clicking photos and shooting videos.

At that time, Samsung did reveal that it will roll out software updates in future. “The Galaxy S20 features a groundbreaking, advanced camera system. We are constantly working to optimize performance to deliver the best experience for consumers.

As part of this ongoing effort, we are working on a future update to improve the camera experience,” said the firm in a statement. Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra have already launched in India. The Galaxy S20 starts at Rs 66,900 for the base model. The mid-tier Galaxy S20+ will retail at Rs 73,999 for the base model while the Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most expensive with a price tag of Rs 92,900.