e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Tech / Samsung, Xiaomi in trouble as retailers threaten to boycott smartphone brands

Samsung, Xiaomi in trouble as retailers threaten to boycott smartphone brands

Smartphone retailers have demanded that smartphone makers stop offering deep discounts on e-commerce platforms.

tech Updated: Jan 13, 2020 11:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Over 20,000 smartphone retailers have threated to boycott Samsung and Xiaomi in India.
Over 20,000 smartphone retailers have threated to boycott Samsung and Xiaomi in India.(REUTERS)
         

E-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, drive a major chunk of smartphone sales in India. Online exclusive smartphone launches coupled with festive offers often motive buyers to ditch brick-and-mortar stores. The practice has long been criticized by the offline retailers in the country. And now, they are considering boycotting such smartphone brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus.

All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) has written to these smartphone brands to control the online discounts otherwise they will start deducting the difference and sell products at the online-equivalent prices, reported Economic Times.

“We feel the time has come for brands to take our issues seriously, else retailers and associations will not fear to boycott the brands. We are not in favour of force, but if the current scenario demands it, we shall not withdraw,” the retailers body said in its letter.

The body had written a similar letter to the brands last month asking the smartphone companies to stop offering deep discounts on e-retail platforms. Following the letter, companies including Oppo, Vivo and Realme had acceded to the retailers’ demands. However, Samsung and Xiaomi haven’t responded to AIMRA’s letter yet, added the body.

tags
top news
Delhi HC notice to Apple, WhatsApp on petition to preserve JNU attack data
Delhi HC notice to Apple, WhatsApp on petition to preserve JNU attack data
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
For 9-judge Sabarimala bench, CJI suggests Ayodhya hearings as the template
For 9-judge Sabarimala bench, CJI suggests Ayodhya hearings as the template
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives here: Report
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives here: Report
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Queen to meet Prince Harry for ‘face-to-face talk’ on couple’s future roles
Queen to meet Prince Harry for ‘face-to-face talk’ on couple’s future roles
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
Deepika JNU visit: ‘She said a lot without saying a word’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Deepika JNU visit: ‘She said a lot without saying a word’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech