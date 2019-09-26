Samuel L Jackson’s voice comes to Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant

tech

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:40 IST

Amazon’s voice assistant ‘Alexa’ is getting a ton of new features. But the most exciting feature is that you will soon hear Alexa in Samuel L. Jackson’s voice. Amazon will start offering celebrity voices for Alexa starting with the Pulp Fiction star. With the latest integration, Amazon Alexa users will get Samuel L. Jackson’s voice, while Google Assistant users enjoy John Legend’s.

Unlike past celebrity voices for Alexa, Amazon has used neural text-to-speech technology which can mimic human voices. “Samuel L. Jackson can help you set a timer, serenade you with a song, tell you a funny joke, and more,” Amazon said.

Amazon is also offering an explicit version of Samuel L. Jackson’s voice which users can always switch to whenever they feel like. There will be more celebrity voices for Alexa in the future. This however comes with a launch price of $0.99 which will later change to $4.99.

Users can get started by saying, “Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson”, and confirm the purchase. They can then use commands like, “Alexa, ask Samuel L. Jackson for the weather,” to which he’ll respond – “Ooo, Mother Nature is angry!”

Amazon also announced a new multilingual mode and frustration detection for Alexa. Multilingual mode will allow users to switch between two languages for Alexa seamlessly. In India, users will be able to switch between English and Hindi. Amazon recently announced Hindi language support for Alexa in India. Alexa will also be able to detect ‘frustration’ if it keeps getting the user’s requests wrong and apologise for it. This feature will first work for music on Alexa.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 12:39 IST