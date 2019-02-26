SanDisk launches the world’s first 1TB microSD card

If your high-end Android phone allowed you to capture amazing pictures but the storage always disappointed you, SanDisk has just answered all your prayers.

At the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019) in Barcelona, the company introduced the world’s first 1TB microSD card.

Aimed at the current generation of smartphones which boast multiple cameras and high-resolution video capturing, but lack sufficient in-built storage options, the 1TB SanDisk Extreme UHS-1 microSDXC card is claimed to feature higher speed and capacity for capturing and moving massive amounts of high-quality photos and videos on smartphones, drones and action cameras.

The 1TB microSD card reaches speeds of up to 160MB/s. You can now transfer files in nearly half the time over standard UHS-I microSD cards available in the market.

The 1TB SanDisk Extreme UHS-1 microSDXC card is up for pre-order on the SanDisk website and will be available at select retailers in April 2019. It will cost USD 499.99. There’s also a 512GB capacity available for the SanDisk Extreme card, priced at USD 199.99.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 13:55 IST