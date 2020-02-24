Satya Nadella’s India visit begins with Future Decoded keynote in Mumbai today

tech

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 09:59 IST

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will be delivering a keynote in Mumbai today as he begins his three-day visit to India. Nadella’s “Future Decoded” keynote will focus on the technology, business and digital transformation. Nadella will be in Bengaluru tomorrow and in Delhi the day after.

“Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will share his vision for the future of technology and how Indian organizations can lead in an era of digital transformation,” according to the Microsoft website.

The event will also include addresses by with Microsoft executives Jean Philippe Courtois, EVP and President, Global Sales - Marketing and Operations and Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India. The summit will be followed by a joint press briefing by Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India and Jean Philippe Courtois.

On February 25, Nadella will be addressing developers and technologists at the Tech Summit in Bengaluru. The event will also have partner startups.

With Nadella’s visit, Microsoft is expected to bring more attention to its cloud services under Azure. The company earlier this year posted $11.6 billion profit mainly driven by a growing demand from customers seeking a shift from computing tasks to cloud-based systems. Azure over the years have evolved to integrate smarter Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning features.

Microsoft is also one of the top names investing in quantum computing. It may be recalled the Indian government in its Union Budget 2020 had proposed Rs 8,000 crore over the next five years to push domestic research in quantum computing.

ALSO READ: Microsoft to invest $1.1 billion in Mexico over next five years, said CEO Satya Nadella

Nadella’s visit coincides the visit of US President Donald Trump to India. Right now, there’s no word on whether Nadella will hold meetings with the Indian leadership.