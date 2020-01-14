e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Tech / Satya Nadella says encryption backdoors are a ‘terrible idea’

Satya Nadella says encryption backdoors are a ‘terrible idea’

The observations are a whole lot milder than the ones Microsoft had expressed during the San Bernardino case in 2016 when Microsoft had while heartedly supported Apple’s stance

tech Updated: Jan 14, 2020 12:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
In a meeting with reporters on Monday in NewYork, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spoke about his company’s opposition to encryption backdoors. He, however, did express “tentative” support for legal and technical solutions in the future.
In a meeting with reporters on Monday in NewYork, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spoke about his company’s opposition to encryption backdoors. He, however, did express “tentative” support for legal and technical solutions in the future. (Ramesh Pathania/HT)
         

In a meeting with reporters on Monday in New York, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spoke about his company’s opposition to encryption backdoors. He, however, did express “tentative” support for legal and technical solutions in the future.

“I do think backdoors are a terrible idea, that is not the way to go about this. We’ve always said we care about these two things: privacy and public safety. We need some legal and technical solution in our democracy to have both of those be priorities,” Nadella said.

And on those lines, Nadella “expressed support for key escrow systems” – something researchers have proposed earlier in separate versions.

The issue of backdoor encryption systems first became of point of controversy in 2016 when Apple was asked to unlock an iPhone that belonged to the San Bernardino shooter. Apple initially refused and the heated legal battle end in a stalemate. The recent shootings at the naval base at Pensacola has a potential to restart the fight.

The attack at Pensacola was commited by a Saudi national who was undergoing flight training with the US Navy. FBI has labeled it a terrorist act and that has resulted in 21 other Saudi trainees to being ‘disenrolled’ from the program.

Both the phones that have been linked to the assailant are iPhones and therefore subject to Apple’s device encryption, ergo, inaccessible to investigators.

Nadella stopped short of “simply saying companies could never provide data under such circumstances, or that Apple shouldn’t provide a jailbroken iOS modification under the circumstances”. “We can’t take hard positions on all sides... [but if they’re] asking me for a backdoor, I’ll say no,” Nadella said adding that, “My hope is that in our democracy these are the things that arrive at legislative solutions.”

The observations are a whole lot milder than the ones Microsoft had expressed during the San Bernardino case in 2016 when Microsoft had while heartedly supported Apple’s stance and had also joined Apple in opposing some of the encryption bills pushed at the beginning of the trail.

tags
top news
Summon members of WhatsApp group linked to JNU violence: Delhi HC
Summon members of WhatsApp group linked to JNU violence: Delhi HC
Delhi HC directs police to look into restrictions on Shaheen Bagh stretch
Delhi HC directs police to look into restrictions on Shaheen Bagh stretch
WPI inflation surged to 2.59 per cent in December, stung by onion price rise
WPI inflation surged to 2.59 per cent in December, stung by onion price rise
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
How Kia Carnival MPV could take the fight to Toyota Innova’s age-old bastion
How Kia Carnival MPV could take the fight to Toyota Innova’s age-old bastion
Analysis | Is India heading into a stagflation?
Analysis | Is India heading into a stagflation?
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
Deepika Padukone is a hero for she stood up as big Bollywood stayed silent
Deepika Padukone is a hero for she stood up as big Bollywood stayed silent
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal Recipes

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech