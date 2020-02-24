Satya Nadella talks cloud, AI, data, and cyber security at Future Decoded event

tech

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 13:19 IST

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella kicked off his India visit on Monday with a keynote in Mumbai. Addressing the Future Decoded event, Nadella focused on the transition of conventional computing systems to the cloud, artificial intelligence, and cyber security among others.

Nadella also urged the companies to build their own tech capabilities, which could be the most defining thing in the next decade. He said an independence will help drive a more inclusive growth.

“Digital technology is just getting embedded in the real world,” he said at the Future Decoded event while highlighting inclusion of technology in different sectors ranging from energy to hospitals.

Nadella said there will be 50 billion connected devices by 2030 and a 175B total amount of data by 2025. He stressed the need for building data center regions across the world.

Microsoft is betting big on the cloud – a new-found growth driver for the company. Its cloud service Azure has evolved with deeper integration with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

At the Future Decoded event, Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari pointed out the trend of enterprises moving to cloud. He also highlighted that SMBs were fast adopting the new age technologies such as AI.