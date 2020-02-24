e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Satya Nadella talks cloud, AI, data, and cyber security at Future Decoded event

Satya Nadella talks cloud, AI, data, and cyber security at Future Decoded event

Nadella urged the companies to build their own tech capabilities which could be the most defining thing in the next decade.

tech Updated: Feb 24, 2020 13:19 IST
Kul Bhushan
Kul Bhushan
Hindustan Times
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the Future Decoded in Mumbai.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the Future Decoded in Mumbai.(Reuters)
         

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella kicked off his India visit on Monday with a keynote in Mumbai. Addressing the Future Decoded event, Nadella focused on the transition of conventional computing systems to the cloud, artificial intelligence, and cyber security among others.

Nadella also urged the companies to build their own tech capabilities, which could be the most defining thing in the next decade. He said an independence will help drive a more inclusive growth.

“Digital technology is just getting embedded in the real world,” he said at the Future Decoded event while highlighting inclusion of technology in different sectors ranging from energy to hospitals.

Nadella said there will be 50 billion connected devices by 2030 and a 175B total amount of data by 2025. He stressed the need for building data center regions across the world.

ALSO READ: Microsoft launches ‘100x100x100’ programme for B2B SaaS startups in India

Microsoft is betting big on the cloud – a new-found growth driver for the company. Its cloud service Azure has evolved with deeper integration with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

At the Future Decoded event, Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari pointed out the trend of enterprises moving to cloud. He also highlighted that SMBs were fast adopting the new age technologies such as AI.

tags
top news
100,000 in attendance, mega ‘Namaste Trump’ event to begin at Motera Stadium
100,000 in attendance, mega ‘Namaste Trump’ event to begin at Motera Stadium
Clashes erupt between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur
Clashes erupt between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
Karnataka minister wants law to shoot those who ‘speak ill of India’
Karnataka minister wants law to shoot those who ‘speak ill of India’
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Maruti launches new Vitara Brezza at Rs 7.34 lakh. Full price structure, details
Maruti launches new Vitara Brezza at Rs 7.34 lakh. Full price structure, details
Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch in India today
Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch in India today
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech