Save the date: Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL smartphones to launch on October 9

Google will launch its Pixel 3 smartphones on October 9. The search engine giant has reportedly sent out media invites for its annual Pixel launch event which will take place in New York.

Google’s invite has the hashtag “I <3 NY” which confirms that the event will take place in New York City. Last year, Google launched Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in San Fransico. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:00am EST (8:30pm IST). Google’s invite doesn’t reveal anything about the new devices but the company is most certainly going to launch Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. Much has been leaked about the two smartphones already.

Google Pixel 3Google Pixel 3 details were leaked recently for the first time, revealing that it will feature a design similar to the Pixel 2. It has thin bezels on the front with the same two-tone colour design of Pixel phones. Google Pixel 3 is seen with a single rear camera and a circular fingerprint sensor.

Interestingly, the smartphone appears to have a dual-camera setup on the front. Google hasn’t adopted dual camera tech for its Pixel lineup but has continued to dominate the best camera smartphone segment. If rumours are to be believed, Google’s Pixel 3 will sport two 8-megapixel front cameras with f/1.8 aperture.

In terms of specifications, Pixel 3 could come with a 5.5-inch Full HD+ display, a 2,915mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU. The smartphone will run the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google’s bigger Pixel 3 XL smartphone will be quite distinctive from the Pixel 3 and past Pixel phones as it will feature a notch display. Many leaks and reports point out to a small notch cutout on the Pixel 3 XL. The smartphone could feature a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ display.

Google Pixel 3 XL is also seen with the ‘Active Edge’ feature which allows users to perform certain actions by squeezing the phone on the sides. Users can launch Google Assistant by squeezing the bottom half of the phone.

Under the hood, the Pixel 3 XL will most likely run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with storage options of 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. It is expected to sport a single 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Pixel 3 XL could be fuelled by a 3.430mAh battery, with a USB Type-C port for charging.

This year, Google is expected to ship its Pixel 3 phones with USB-C headphones owing to the lack of a 3.5mm audio jack. Google could also add a new design element with a mint-coloured button on the Pixel 3 XL.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 13:16 IST