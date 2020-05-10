e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / SBI has a password tip for you and it has something to do with Elon Musk’s baby

SBI has a password tip for you and it has something to do with Elon Musk’s baby

Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an interview recently explained how to pronounce his baby boy’s name. In case you are curious, read on

tech Updated: May 10, 2020 13:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
Hindustan Times
Elon Musk recently made headlines for naming his baby boy X Æ A-12 Musk.
Elon Musk recently made headlines for naming his baby boy X Æ A-12 Musk.(Bloomberg)
         

Elon Musk recently made headlines for naming his baby boy X Æ A-12 Musk. While his name left a lot of people baffled, it inspired the State Bank of India in a weird way.

The public sector bank recently shared a post on Twitter, wherein it mentioned the name of the Tesla CEO’s baby. “Here’s a friendly reminder to update your passwords and don’t set it as a family member’s name!,” SBI wrote in a tweet that was accompanied by an image with the text “We like our passwords strong, and baby names unique -- #xæa12musk.”

In case you didn’t get the joke, here’s what it means: names of relatives usually make up for terrible password choice as they are easy to guess and even easier for hackers to guess. This, however, does not apply to a relative whose name is as cryptic as Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby X Æ A-12 Musk.

 

Meanwhile, Musk in an interview with Joe Rogan recently explained how to pronounce his baby boy’s name. “First of all, my partner is the one who, mostly, actually came up with the name. I mean it’s just X, the letter X. And then the Æ is, like, pronounced ‘ash’... yeah... and then A-12 is my contribution.” A-12, Musk explained stands for Archangel 12, the name of one of his favourite planes.

So essentially, X Æ A-12 is pronounced as “X-Ash-A-Twelve”.

Grimes also shared the meaning of their son’s name. Here’s what she wrote:

top news
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
Civic bodies across India struggle to update data on Covid-19 deaths
Civic bodies across India struggle to update data on Covid-19 deaths
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Recovered from Covid-19, Odisha woman has a message
Recovered from Covid-19, Odisha woman has a message
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In