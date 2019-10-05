e-paper
Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Self-destructing messages to boomerang: Upcoming WhatsApp features to look out for

WhatsApp is working on a bunch of features like self-destructing messages, boomerang tool, hide muted status updates and more.

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp features to look out for.
WhatsApp features to look out for.(Pixabay)
         

WhatsApp regularly rolls out new features for its Android and iOS apps. It also tests many features in the back-end before rolling it out in the stable version.

WhatsApp tests features in alpha and beta stages. Some of the features are available to users through public beta on Android and iOS. Recently we’ve got to know some exciting features WhatsApp is working on. We take a look at some of these features which will definitely make your WhatsApp experience better.

Disappearing messages

The latest feature WhatsApp is known to be working on is self-destructing messages. This feature will make messages disappear from chats after a period of time. At present, self-destructing messages are being worked on group chats and for time intervals of 5 seconds and 1 hour. WhatsApp is yet to introduce this feature for users.

Boomerang

WhatsApp could be adding boomerang functionality on its messaging app. Similar to Instagram’s Boomerang, this feature will let users make boomerangs within WhatsApp itself. Similar to how WhatsApp users can make GIFs on the app, now users will able to create boomerangs too.

Hide muted status

WhatsApp is working on a feature to completely hide status updates you don’t want to see. Right now WhatsApp lets users mute status updates which move to the bottom of the list. This new feature will let you hide muted status updates on WhatsApp.

Fingerprint unlock

Fingerprint unlock is one features available to users through WhatsApp beta. As the name suggests, WhatsApp users can now unlock the app with their phone’s fingerprint. iPhone users can already unlock WhatsApp through Face ID and Touch ID. WhatsApp also lets users hide message content from notifications.

Dark mode

Dark mode is possibly one of the longest rumoured features on WhatsApp. It is also one of the most anticipated features on WhatsApp. There were some sightings of dark mode on WhatsApp but there isn’t any confirmation as yet. Dark mode would an interesting addition to WhatsApp especially since the app doesn’t offer any UI customization.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 16:07 IST

