e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Self-driving tech companies suspend testing due to COVID-19 fears

Self-driving tech companies suspend testing due to COVID-19 fears

Waymo, Cruise, Uber etc have suspended autonomous car testing that involves backup drivers, joining corporate America to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

tech Updated: Mar 18, 2020 19:20 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Waymo, Cruise, Uber etc have suspended autonomous car testing that involves backup drivers, joining corporate America to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Waymo, Cruise, Uber etc have suspended autonomous car testing that involves backup drivers, joining corporate America to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Self-driving technology companies, including Waymo, Cruise and Uber, have suspended autonomous car testing that involves backup drivers, joining corporate America to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Alphabet Inc unit Waymo said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending robotaxi services in Phoenix that require a backup driver, but added that fully automated services would continue.

Waymo also said it was pausing self-driving tests in California, where 65 companies have active permits for autonomous tests with backup drivers.

“The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has been in contact with AV testing permit holders and there is every indication that they are adhering to federal, state and local public health recommendations,” a spokesman for California’s DMV said.

General Motors Co unit Cruise said it had suspended operations and closed all San Francisco facilities for three weeks. The test operators will be fully-paid for any days they would have worked during this period, said Arden Hoffman, chief people officer at Cruise.

Also Read: WhatsApp launches coronavirus information hub, donates $1 million for fact-checking

Argo, a unit of Ford Motor Co, said it had paused its vehicle testing operations, but added it has not experienced any significant impact due to the coronavirus.

“Removing the human driver holds great promise for not only making our roads safer, but for helping our riders stay healthy in these uncertain times,” Waymo said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Toyota-backed Pony.ai said it had paused its public robotaxi service in Fremont and Irvine, California for three weeks, but the company is testing cars in the Chinese cities of Beijing and Guangzhou.

Ride hailing company Uber Technologies Inc also said it would temporarily halt its test track and on-road track testing of self-driving vehicles for the time being.

tags
top news
Number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 151 in India, highest in Maharashtra
Number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 151 in India, highest in Maharashtra
Coronavirus Live: Wall Street slumps at open as stimulus high fades
Coronavirus Live: Wall Street slumps at open as stimulus high fades
Ignoring Covid-19 protocol unacceptable: Mamata Banerjee day after state records first case
Ignoring Covid-19 protocol unacceptable: Mamata Banerjee day after state records first case
Covid-19 will hit the global economy hard, say experts
Covid-19 will hit the global economy hard, say experts
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,900
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,900
Scientists predicted bat-hosted coronavirus outbreak, more viral pandemics inevitable
Scientists predicted bat-hosted coronavirus outbreak, more viral pandemics inevitable
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech