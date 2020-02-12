e-paper
Sennheiser launches new headphone, PXC 550-II at Rs 29,990

Sennheiser launches new headphone, PXC 550-II at Rs 29,990

The new headphone is upgraded with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and support for the high-quality AAC codec. Alongside aptXTM support, these enhancements help to deliver uncompromised sound quality.

tech Updated: Feb 12, 2020 18:16 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Sennheiser PXC 550-II
Sennheiser PXC 550-II(Sennheiser)
         

German audio brand Sennheiser on Wednesday launched its new headphones ‘PXC 550-II’ for Rs 29,990 in India.

“PXC 550-II is built to offer the best in class audio for both music and calls. This headset has been created to provide unrivalled experience of sound quality and wireless freedom to its consumers on the go,” Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser Electronics India, said in a statement.

“The PXC 550-II is the right blend of superior comfort, style, elegance and sound output. This extraordinary headset is going to revolutionise the way we experience sound as well as ambient noise and will be taking the audio experience to the next level,” he added.

Also read: CES 2020: Look ma, no speakers! Sennheiser reveals new speakerless audio system for cars

According to the company, the new headphone is upgraded with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and support for the high-quality AAC codec. Alongside aptXTM support, these enhancements help to deliver uncompromised sound quality.

It features a Voice Assistant button that offers convenient, one-touch access to voice assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant as well as Amazon Alexa, and also features a triple microphone array that makes it easy to stay connected while on the move.

It comes with up to 20 hours of battery life with headphones connected via Bluetooth and ANC (active noise control) switched on.

