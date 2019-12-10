e-paper
Sennheiser MOMENTUM Wireless 3 headphones launched, priced at Rs 34,990

Sennheiser MOMENTUM Wireless 3 features three-button interface that gives control of audio or calls.

tech Updated: Dec 10, 2019 14:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
German audio brand Sennheiser on Tuesday launched its new headphones ‘MOMENTUM Wireless 3’ for Rs 34,990 in India.

“With over a 70-year history that has been built on the culture of innovation and a vision to shape the future of the audio industry, we believe the MOMENTUM Wireless 3 is representative of our commitment to offer a memorable and quality audio experience to our Indian users. Having seen a phenomenal response globally, we really look forward to seeing the way our audience takes to it here,” Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India said in a statement.

According to the company, the speaker system is powered by 42mm transducers to reproduce the balanced depth and precision of a studio recording.

ALSO READ: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless review: New premium wireless earbuds

The Bluetooth headphones come with 3 active noise cancellation modes and transparent hearing functionality, allowing users to experience audio on their own terms by either blocking out the world or staying aware of their environment.

With the help of auto on/off and smart pause features, the new headphones start up when unfolded and sense when put on or taken off to pause and resume playback.

The headphones feature three-button interface that gives control of audio or calls. Via a dedicated button, the headphones feature one-touch access to voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

