ShareChat takes down over 4 lakh posts for violating community guidelines

Indic language-based social network ShareChat on Wednesday announced it has removed 487,000 posts for violating the community guidelines as well as terms of use.

The no-English social network, along with other social media platforms, signed and adopted the “Voluntary Code of Ethics” to support the Election Commission for a free and fair election process in the country.

“As many as 54,404 accounts have also been removed which is the biggest number yet. This removal specifically targeted accounts that were indulging in the sharing of harmful or abusive content, or engaging in disruptive behaviour,” the company said in a statement.

Among the posts that were pulled down, 13,195 were from politics and news sections which were found violating the community guidelines.

“We work constantly to be the social media platform of choice for millions of Indians who would like to share and view content in their preferred language. We have invested resources to ensure our AI tools as well human reviewers are well trained in order to effectively detect and stall harmful behaviour on our platform,” said Berges Y Malu, Head of Policy, ShareChat.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 14:26 IST