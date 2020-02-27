Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello’s fan base in India made up of people over 55

tech

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 17:28 IST

It’s been a year since the launch of Spotify in India. The music streaming service has garnered 2 million active users in India. Spotify has shared some interesting stats on its one-year journey in India so far.

Spotify India has the highest number of users globally between the age of 18 and 24. This mixed age group of GenZ and millenials mostly listen to film music, international pop, and Punjabi non-film music. Spotify says its listeners aged between 35 and 44 mostly listen to local music. The streaming service has listeners above the age of 55 as well. And this age group streamed Senorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello the most.

Spotify has also been streamed in over 2,300 cities in India ever since its launch last year. The streaming service has been aggressively pushing campaigns across the country and even roped in Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor for its commercial ads. Spotify for Artists platform now has over 6,400 Indian artists. The company also launched its first original podcasts like ‘22 Yarns With Gaurav Kapur, ‘Bhaskar Bose’ and ‘Love Aaj Kal’.

Spotify India’s most streamed artists. ( Spotify )

K-Pop has been a major hit in India which was a surprising response, Spotify’s Director of Product, Owen Smith had mentioned. K-Pop dominated majorly in the northeastern states but there were growing fans in other parts as well. Listeners in Telangana had much love for EXO while Blackpink’s Kill This Love was a hit in West Bengal. K-Pop fans in India also contribute to the top 22% of listeners for Spotify’s K-Pop Daebak playlist.

Spotify is currently the leading streaming service globally with 271 million monthly users and 124 million paid subscribers. Its userbase in India contributes a miniscule percentage of the overall userbase. The app is still quite popular in the country. Its entry has also given a lift to the music streaming market in India but Spotify still faces still competition from local players like Gaana and JioSaavn.