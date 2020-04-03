Siemens India commits Rs 20 crore in fight against Covid-19

tech

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 20:10 IST

Siemens India, one of the leading producers of energy-efficient technologies, on Friday said it would contribute Rs 20 crore towards India’s fight against Covid-19.

“In these tough and uncertain times, we pledge a total contribution of Rs 20 crore towards fighting Covid-19,” Sunil Mathur, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said in a statement.

“In addition to the various measures announced, we are ensuring that we continue to support our extended supply chain and the temporary workforce at this time of need. All payments are being released on time to them,” he said.

The company has committed the amount towards providing critical medical care equipment such as ventilators and analysers to several healthcare facilities across India, 40,000 PCR test kits to be delivered to Indian Council of Medical Research, setting up a test lab at the National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar, Haryana, creation of isolation units at select Siemens facilities and support to migrant and temporary workers

Also read: 3D printers forge face shields for fight against the coronavirus

Siemens Project and Service engineers across all Group Companies are working round the clock to ensure that essential equipment in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, power plants, transmission & distribution systems, critical metro and rail equipment systems, and manufacturing facilities of essential goods are kept functioning and operational, the company said.

“We are especially proud of our project and service engineers who are working under very difficult conditions to ensure that critical facilities in hospitals, diagnostic centers and essential infrastructure &services continue to function & remain operational,” Mathur said.