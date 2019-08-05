‘Sign in with Apple’ explained: Privacy, convenience and security take centre stage

tech

Apple is dialing ‘Privacy 2.0’ with a set of new features aimed at safeguarding users’ data. Most of the security features are set to arrive with the latest software versions for iPhone, iPad and Macbooks. One of the most talked about Apple’s new feature is ‘Sign in with Apple’.

With ‘Sign in with Apple’, the company is bringing a new log-in plug-in, similar to Facebook’s and Google’s. Apple, however, aims to differentiate with others by baking advanced security features which block websites from tracking users to serve them targeted advertisements or use their data for other purposes. Apple has extended to all major platforms meaning the sign-in will appear on non-Apple apps as well.

“Sign In with Apple was built from the ground up to give users peace of mind about their privacy. Data collection is limited to the user’s name and email address, and Apple’s private email relay lets users receive email even if they prefer to keep their address private. Apple will not track users as they interact with your app,” the company explained on its website.

The new tool appears as a log-in button which will allow users to sign into websites and applications with single click or tap. The tool essentially uses your Apple ID to sign as you would do for a Google or Facebook sign in. The tool is protected with two-factor authentication and works natively on iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. The button will also appear on all top browsers including Google Chrome.

One of the biggest features of ‘Sign in with Apple’ is creating a random generated email ID which ensures users’ real email ID is never shared with a website or online service. Users, however, can continue to receive mails in their original inbox and choose to block if necessary. Apple also allows users to take control of device permissions for which apps and sites seek access.

Apple is already working with third-party developers to implement the new sign-in module. Canada-based customer identity and access management firm LoginRadius is one of the first ones to implement Apple’s new log in tool. The company said it has begun integration of Sign in with Apple in its cloud-based identity platform.

“Consumer need to have some sought of awareness while using digital platforms. They must know their rights of when and when not to provide their personal information. Let’s suppose if they are dealing with the good/reputed brands/companies which have good privacy policies and security terms, then they can go on with providing their information. But in case, if they deal with some random companies who ask for the information or something which looks fishy or looks like they cannot protect your information then at that places they must avoid providing their personal information,” said Deepak Gupta, Chief Technology Officer & Co-founder, LoginRadius.

