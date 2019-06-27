Singapore to start 5G testing before rolling out high-speed network next year

Singapore has committed S$40 million ($29.5 million) in preliminary spending to support the adoption of fifth-generation wireless technology before it begins rolling out the high-speed network next year.

The funds will be used for early trials in different industries and for research and development in 5G cyber security, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran, said in a speech on Thursday in the city-state. Singapore will explore the use of 5G technology in areas such as the maritime, real estate, consumer and government sectors, he said.

Singapore’s telecom regulator will request proposals from companies later this year to allocate spectrum for at least two networks as it joins countries like South Korea and the US in introducing 5G services. The faster, higher capacity networks are seen as essential by governments because they allow for deployment of key automation technologies like internet-of-things applications and autonomous driving.

For the early trials, the authorities are looking to use 5G technology in drones, autonomous vessels and remote operations of port equipment in the maritime industry, while they are also testing integrating 5G with digital technologies such as the artificial intelligence and robotics in the manufacturing sector.

Separately, the regulator known as the Infocomm Media Development Authority started a public consultation on Thursday to seek opinions on the review of the Electronic Transactions Act. The city-state is looking to enable digitization of more transactions including those in the property and shipping sectors, as well as support new technologies. The consultation will close on August 27.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 10:28 IST