Skagen launches the Falster 3 smartwatch in India

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 15:46 IST

Skagen announced the launch of the new Falster 3 in India along with their partnership with X by Kygo. The smartwatch maker had launched its newest wearable in four styles including a limited edition one created in partnership with X by Kygo.

The Falster 3 comes with an interactive swimproof touchscreen and runs on Google’s Wear OS. It has heart-rate tracking, Google Assistant support, Google Pay, GPS and brings you all the smartwatch notifications. You can also add third party apps to the Falster 3 from the Google Play Store.

The Falster 3 comes with a 24-hour battery life promise on a single charge and comes with a magnetic charger.

The smartwatch comes with a new speaker that will let users take calls on the wearable. Earlier, only Android users could use this function but Fossil has now developed a proprietary app that will allows iPhone users to answer tethered calls. The Falster 3 is the first Wear OS device to get this support.

You can also use the speaker for Google Assistant Access, notifications, alarms and play music on third-party apps.

The Falster 3 comes with four battery life presets – An Extended Battery Mode, a Daily Mode, Custom Mode and a Time-Only Mode. These different variations lets users determine what battery mode works for them to make the most of the Falster 3 through the day.

The storage on the Falster 3 has also been doubled to 8GB, including 1GB RAM so users have more space to download apps and media. Features familiar from previous generations include heart rate tracking, untethered GPS, NFC for Google Pay, and Rapid Charging. Falster 3 also comes with a series of auto-installed apps like Spotify, Cardiogram and peace of mind and safety app Noonlight.

The Falster 3 comes with a 42MM case and interchangeable straps. It runs on the Snapdragon Wear 3100 and is compatible with Android 6.0 and up and iOS 10.0 and up. The Falster 3 is priced at Rs 21,995 and is available across all leading retail channels.