Skullcandy Crusher ANC headphones launched in India

Skullcandy Crusher gets a new ANC version along with ‘Skullcandy Sensory Bass’.

tech Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Skullcandy Crusher ANC headphones.
Skullcandy Crusher ANC headphones.(Skullcandy)
         

Expanding its immersive audio equipment category, US-based audio equipment major Skullcandy Inc on Tuesday launched its ‘Crusher ANC’ headphones in India for Rs 24,999.

The headphones feature ‘Skullcandy Sensory Bass’, ‘Active Noise Cancellation’ and personal sound and are aimed to take listeners deeper into their music and movies.

According to the company, the ANC feature in the device plays a critical role in keeping the broader bass range pure. The technology actively monitors the surrounding environment to filter out external noise, thus, maintaining a crisp audio quality.

“The enhanced ‘Crusher ANC’ comes with a sensory bass immersion, supported with proprietary active noise cancellation for an industry-first personalisation experience,” Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes (official distributor of Skullcandy in India), said in a statement.

The Crusher ANC is available on Skullcandy.in and Amazon. in ‘Deep Red’ and ‘Fearless Black’ colours.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST

