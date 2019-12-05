Skullcandy Method ANC earbuds launched in India: Price, specifications

tech

Expanding its immersive audio equipment category in the country, US-based audio equipment major Skullcandy Inc. on Wednesday launched its Method ANC earbuds with active noise cancelling (ANC) technology in India for Rs 7,999.

The device is currently available at Skullcandy.in and retailers including Croma and Amazon India. Method ANC’s lightweight design actively blocks outside noise and distractions, according to the company.

“We are delighted to introduce Method ANC to the Indian market. Method ANC unlocks the transcending music experience for users to define their personal space. It features the latest ANC mechanics and 10 minute rapid charge technology,” Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, Official Distributor of Skullcandy in India, said in a statement.

Method ANC is sweat and water resistant with IPX4 rating and features the company’s “FitFin” ear gels, thus, ensuring an adaptable and ultra-secure fit for any ear.

For an added layer of security, the earbuds also come with a built-in “Tile” tracker, which allows the user to locate them, as well as magnetic earbuds that fasten securely around the neck when not in use.

The earbuds offer up to six hours of battery life.