Skullcandy Venue wireless headphone with noise cancellation feature launched in India

US-based audio equipment major Skullcandy Inc on Wednesday expanded its wireless headphone line-up with the launch of “Venue”.

The new wireless headphone comes with active noise canceling (ANC) technology to deliver powerful sound and is available in black-black and white-crimson colour combinations at Skullcandy.in, Brandeyes.in and select retailers for Rs 18,999.

“For 15 years, Skullcandy has thrived at the intersection of music, technology and boardsports by unleashing the visceral power of music for all. With Venue, we’re continuing our vision of delivering immersive audio experience,” Jason Hodell, CEO, Skullcandy, said in a statement.

When users do need to tap into the outside world, “Monitor Mode” easily lets them hear their surroundings with just a push of a button, the company added.

The device comes equipped with “Tile” -- a feature that allows users to track or find their headphones through the “Tile” application on a smartphone.

“Venue” comes with up to 24-hour battery life, Bluetooth capability and rapid-charge technology that provides five hours of battery life with just 10-minutes of charging, the company added.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 14:50 IST