Skype follows Zoom, rolls out custom backgrounds for video calls: How to enable them

tech

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 07:57 IST

Skype is trying hard to rival the infamous Zoom video conferencing app by introducing custom backgrounds. It has been one of the reasons that made Zoom popular in the first place. The new custom backgrounds in Skype is available as a part of the app update for Mac, Windows, Linux and the web, and comes in addition to Skype’s long-standing support for blurring your background while on a video call.

Here’s what the description states on the company’s official support page. “This could be anywhere: Want to look like you’re calling from the beach, or from space? Now you can, with custom backgrounds for your video calls.”

So how do you customise background for Skype video calls? It’s simple.

Step 1: While in a video call, head over to the video button or click the three-dot more menu.

Step 2: Click “Choose background effect.”

Step 3: From here you can blur the current background, choose an image you previously added, or add a new one to customize the background effect.

To customise your background for all video calls in Skype:

Step 1: Click on your profile picture.

Step 2: Click the gear-like Settings option.

Step 3: Click “Audio & Video” option.

Step 4: Choose the background effect.

Besides custom background, you also get the ability to share files directly from your Mac to Skype contacts. You even get easy access to call controls in the chat menu.

Skype has been doing quite a bit in luring users to its platform ever since the Zoom privacy and security controversy. However, Zoom is still witnessing a continuous growth around the globe and has reached 300 million user base already.