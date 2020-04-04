Skype takes on Zoom: Reminds people they don’t need the app or account to make a call

tech

While Zoom is struggling with a whole lot of security issues, Skype has taken the opportunity to point out that their app is not complicated in the least.

The company tweeted to remind people that users can start a video meeting and invite people to join in without having the app and without an account. The entire process can just be done on the web.

Introducing a simple, hassle-free way to connect with the important people in your life on #Skype, no sign-ups or downloads required. Learn about Meet Now: https://t.co/yOw6oBlFxx — Skype (@Skype) April 3, 2020

Skype is hoping to encash on this simplicity and get a leg up over its other competitors like Zoom that has been dominating video-call usage since the pandemic started. Between Houseparty and Zoom, Skype just disappeared in the background somewhere, but given both these suddenly-super-popular apps are both facing issues and people are vary, it’s time for Skype to sneak in some reminders.

To use Zoom you need to have the app and you need an account if you are going to host a meeting call, if you are just a participant and have been invited to the call, you don’t need either.

This feature in Skype, the one where you don’t need either the app or the account to host a call or invite people, is not new. Skype is just making this video-conferencing feature more obvious at this point in time and smoothing out the process of wanting to start a call and following it through without giving the company any of your data.

Something that Zoom is struggling with right now.