Microsoft Teams rival Slack launches major redesign as millions of users work from home

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 11:01 IST

Slack just launched a major redesign, in fact it’s biggest since 2013. The Slack redesign also comes at a time when offices around the world are working from home due to coronavirus. Slack’s redesign has started rolling out and it will reach all users in the coming weeks. The company also plans to roll out a redesign for its mobile app which will arrive later.

Slack has opted for a simpler and more customisable design this time. There’s a new navigation bar on top that makes it easier for users to search between recent conversations. A new compose button has been added on top for users to send messages to different people and channels. Users can also save these messages as drafts.

Slack has also added more things to the sidebar like mentions, reactions to messages, files, people and apps. One feature that’s exclusive to paid users on Slack is customizing their channels. Slack can have tons of channels which often lead to confusion. Users can now rearrange these channels and group them according to their requirements.

There’s a new shortcut tool in the form of a lightning bolt icon visible next to the message input field. Users can tap on this and access work tools like Simple Poll and Cisco WebEx Meetings directly from Slack. More such apps will be added to the shortcut menu soon.

Slack hasn’t revealed the launch date for the new mobile version. But users can expect a filled up bottom bar with the home page, DMs, and mention buttons. Navigation is also expected to be improved on the new Slack mobile, The Verge reported.