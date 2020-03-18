Slack to Microsoft Teams: Best messaging apps to use for work

tech

Over 1,80,000 coronavirus cases have been reported around the world and social distancing has become the first line of defence in humanity’s battle to contain the disease.

With more and more corporates asking employees to work from home, messaging apps have become paramount to ensure workflow and productivity.

For efficient communication between employees, whenever physical meetings are not possible, messaging apps prove to be the most productive.

WhatsApp

The Facebook-owned messaging app is easily accessible and user-friendly. By making a group on WhatsApp, people can manage a high-level integration in between departments. A quick text will at once reach all. It also provides the option of creating a broadcast, which can be easily discarded once the joint message has been shared.

Slack

In this chat app, there are separate options for direct message, private channel and a public channel. It provides several features, like searching using any keyword. It has also acquired its competitor HipChat. It is one of the most popular office chat app in today’s world.

RingCentral Glip

If your firm focuses on call-based work systems, then Glip would be useful. If someone uses RingCentral internet connectivity, and does not use Glip, then also they can connect a call with them. It is also free for unlimited posts, storage, integrations and guests with 500 minutes of shared video chat.

Google Hangouts

The chat app from Google Hangouts is easy to access if everyone in the team uses G Suite. You can create a room and invite members in those groups. Then the Google Doc or Google Sheet that you share in the room gets automatically shared with every member invited by you.

Microsoft Teams

Best suited for business conversations and meetings, Microsoft Teams will work on Android, iOS, Windows, Mac and Web devices. It is available with the Office 365 subscription. Regardless to say, Microsoft Office is readily accessible.