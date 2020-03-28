Slack working with rival Microsoft Teams to integrate calling on both platforms

tech

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 10:03 IST

Slack is working with its competitor Microsoft Teams on integrating some of its calling features. This integration will allow Slack and Teams users to call each other. Details on how this feature will work and when it will be available haven’t been announced as yet.

“We’re working on Teams integrations for calling features”, CNBC quoted Slack’s CEO Stewart Butterfield as saying in an analyst call. Stewart however did not divulge in the details of how this integration will work. But it’s safe to say there will be a cross-platform feature for Slack and Microsoft Teams. The announcement also comes at a time when people across the world are using both the platforms extensively.

Just earlier this week, Stewart revealed how Slack is hitting a user growth record. It moved from 10 million to reach 12 million users on March 23 which then reached 12.5 million users. Slack had also launched a major redesign earlier this month giving users a more simplified and customisable platform. There’s a new compose button which sits on top of the page, and the sidebar has more features like reactions to messages, files, people and apps.

Microsoft Teams also added 12 million users in just seven days as millions of people started working from home with the overall user base reaching 44 million globally. This was co-incidentally in line with Microsoft Teams’ third-anniversary where it announced new features. It is adding real-time noise suspension for video conferencing by minimising background noise. There’s also a new raise hand feature which can be used to say something during large video conference calls.