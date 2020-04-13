e-paper
Slapping lockdown blues away: Slap Kings is the top downloaded game in March

Slap Kings lets you slap someone virtually. What better way than this to help you deal with all that lockdown frustration?

tech Updated: Apr 13, 2020 17:13 IST
Slap Kings lets you slap someone virtually. What better way than this to help you deal with all that lockdown frustration?
Clearly, the lockdown is getting to everyone. While we juggle daily chores and work, frustrations are peaking and there are very limited ways to deal with them.

Of course, you can work out and use up that energy. You can also slap it away.

Not in real life, please. This game called Slap Kings lets you slap your opponent for points. You can use these points to increase your health and power so you can slap better and also withstand a slap from your opponent better.

Inspired by the famous slapping matches in Russia (there are tonnes of videos out there so take a look if you don’t know what we are talking about), available both on Android and iOS, Slap Kings has gotten VERY popular over this lockdown period, and we totally understand why, and is the most downloaded game for March 2020 across platforms.

According to the Sensor Tower report, this is how Slap Kings stands:

The game from Lion Studios has seen 35.6 million installs for March 2020 with 13.6% of the downloads coming in from the United States followed by 9.4% from India.

Draw Climber from Voodoo Games and Tencent’s PUBG Mobile were the second and third most downloaded games across Android and iOS in March 2020.

For Apple, Spiral Roll from Voodoo and Perfect Cream from Playgendary were the top two most downloaded games last month. Slap Kings was fourth on the App Store list for downloads.

For Android, Slap Kings was on top with Draw Climber and PUBG Mobile coming in second and third.

According to the Sensor Tower report, March 2020 was the best month ever for mobile game downloads globally, with installs up 51% year-over-year to more than 3.3 billion.

