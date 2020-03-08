Sleep-streaming is the new trend on TikTok, Twitch

tech

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 17:12 IST

People do weird things to go viral or at least gain some popularity on the social networking platforms. But did you know, some are acquiring followers and even making money by just livestreaming themselves sleeping overnight?

According to a NYT report, many TikTok creators are using this trick to gain followers overnight. The overnight sleep livestream also helps them make money through the “digital coins” which viewers donate. The report cites several accounts of such TikTok creators.

“Overnight my video blew up, and I got over 6,000 new followers,” Oscar Reyes, an 18-year-old TikTok creator as saying. “After I stopped the stream I lost followers, so I don’t know if people were just following for the stream, but I grew substantially. I went from 12,000 to 18,600 followers.”

These sleep-streams gain viewers not necessarily because they are interested in watching the people sleep but join the live chat section where talk to each other without needing to pay attention to what’s actually streamed.

TikTok, however, isn’t the only social networking application to have such sleep-streamers. A separate Wired report reveals a similar trend of sleep-streamers on Twitch, one of the world’s largest live streaming platforms for gamers. Twitch is owned by e-commerce giant Amazon.

ALSO READ: TikTok tops the list of most downloaded apps in January 2020

“Over the last few weeks, streamers have been training their cameras on their mattresses as they doze off. In the intervening hours, viewers use Twitch’s donation function to gift them small quantities of money—two dollars here, five dollars there,” said the Wired report.

In January last year, a Twitch user woke up to 200 new followers after inadvertently passing out during the stream. The clip has more than 3.6 million views since then and is one of the most popular Twitch videos ever.

Just recently, popular Twitch streamer Mizkif made about $5.5k from media share donations and subscriptions after he posted livestream of himself sleeping.

ALSO READ: 81-year-old man is TikTok’s latest star thanks to his cheery cooking videos

The sleep-streaming isn’t really a new phenomenon. YouNow, a popular live streaming app, had a similar trend on its platform way back in 2015. Other livestreaming apps such as Bigo Live also have similar sleep-streamers.