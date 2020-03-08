e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Sleep-streaming is the new trend on TikTok, Twitch

Sleep-streaming is the new trend on TikTok, Twitch

Some TikTok users are making money and gaining followers by livestreaming themselves sleeping.

tech Updated: Mar 08, 2020 17:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Make money by just sleeping (representative image)
Make money by just sleeping (representative image)(Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)
         

People do weird things to go viral or at least gain some popularity on the social networking platforms. But did you know, some are acquiring followers and even making money by just livestreaming themselves sleeping overnight?

According to a NYT report, many TikTok creators are using this trick to gain followers overnight. The overnight sleep livestream also helps them make money through the “digital coins” which viewers donate. The report cites several accounts of such TikTok creators.

“Overnight my video blew up, and I got over 6,000 new followers,” Oscar Reyes, an 18-year-old TikTok creator as saying. “After I stopped the stream I lost followers, so I don’t know if people were just following for the stream, but I grew substantially. I went from 12,000 to 18,600 followers.”

These sleep-streams gain viewers not necessarily because they are interested in watching the people sleep but join the live chat section where talk to each other without needing to pay attention to what’s actually streamed.

TikTok, however, isn’t the only social networking application to have such sleep-streamers. A separate Wired report reveals a similar trend of sleep-streamers on Twitch, one of the world’s largest live streaming platforms for gamers. Twitch is owned by e-commerce giant Amazon.

ALSO READ: TikTok tops the list of most downloaded apps in January 2020

“Over the last few weeks, streamers have been training their cameras on their mattresses as they doze off. In the intervening hours, viewers use Twitch’s donation function to gift them small quantities of money—two dollars here, five dollars there,” said the Wired report.

In January last year, a Twitch user woke up to 200 new followers after inadvertently passing out during the stream. The clip has more than 3.6 million views since then and is one of the most popular Twitch videos ever.

Just recently, popular Twitch streamer Mizkif made about $5.5k from media share donations and subscriptions after he posted livestream of himself sleeping.

ALSO READ: 81-year-old man is TikTok’s latest star thanks to his cheery cooking videos

The sleep-streaming isn’t really a new phenomenon. YouNow, a popular live streaming app, had a similar trend on its platform way back in 2015. Other livestreaming apps such as Bigo Live also have similar sleep-streamers.

tags
top news
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
‘Even Yamraj will quit,’ Sanjay Raut over ‘dance of death’ in Delhi riots
‘Even Yamraj will quit,’ Sanjay Raut over ‘dance of death’ in Delhi riots
Coronavirus, officials, spoil Italian couple’s Indian wedding dream
Coronavirus, officials, spoil Italian couple’s Indian wedding dream
As PM Modi signs off, women achievers tell their stories on his social media accounts
As PM Modi signs off, women achievers tell their stories on his social media accounts
Telangana politician who paid Rs 1 crore to get son-in-law killed found dead
Telangana politician who paid Rs 1 crore to get son-in-law killed found dead
Meet Taniya Sanyal, India’s first woman firefighter appointed by AAI
Meet Taniya Sanyal, India’s first woman firefighter appointed by AAI
India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th T20 WC
India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th T20 WC
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech