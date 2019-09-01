e-paper
Smartphone brands taking super-fast charging to the next level

Smartphones like Huawei P30 Pro, Galaxy Note 10, OnePlus 7 Pro and Realme X offer super-fast charging with massive batteries.

tech Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Close up of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 phone during the launch event of the Galaxy Note 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., August 7, 2019.
Close up of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 phone during the launch event of the Galaxy Note 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., August 7, 2019.(REUTERS)
         

The future of smartphones may be foldable devices and even bigger and brighter displays but the battery in a handset and fast-charging technology is what most of users are excited about as they look to squeeze in more juice on a single charge and replenish depleting batteries faster.

Thanks to companies like Qualcomm, Huawei, OnePlus and Oppo, plugging in smartphones and having them charged (even if not completely) is a matter of minutes now.

While Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Huawei and OnePlus provide fast charging with their flagship smartphones such as the P30 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro, handset makers like Realme provide it in its mid-tier Realme X.

In fact, Apple is also looking to join the bandwagon as reports suggest it would introduce a USB-C charger with the upcoming iPhone 11 on September 10 that indicates at the possibility of higher charging capacity.

Apple launched fast-charging support for iPhones in 2017 but till date, the iPhone maker has only been including chargers capable of a 5W power delivery.

We take a look at some of the best fast-charging technologies available in the market today.

Qualcomm Quick Charge: Once the default standard in the smartphone industry, chipset making giant Qualcomm’s proprietary Quick Charge technology is a key reason why fast charging became so popular. Qualcomm’s latest 4.0+ revision of Quick Charge is compatible with “Power Delivery”, thus, allowing for faster-charging speeds and a wider range of support.

LG G and ThinQ series flagship phones incorporate this fast-charging technology.

Huawei P30 Pro: Huawei P30 Pro packs in an enormous 4,200mAh battery inside and it supports 40W fast wired charging. Fast charging on the device is referred to as “SuperCharge” -- which has Huawei’s proprietary technology included. The smartphone also offers reverse wireless charging, which is quite slow at the moment.

OnePlus 7 Pro: OnePlus 7 Pro comes with the biggest capacity battery and fastest charging technology of any OnePlus phone. Given the 90Hz refresh rate display, the battery depletes quickly but the company’s in-house “Warp Charge” that delivers a 30W charge promises zero to 50% juice in about 25 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ packs in a heft 4,300mAh battery and this time, the company has introduced a respectable 25W charger that promises to juice up the device from 0 to almost 65% in 30 minutes.

Realme X: Chinese handset maker Realme relies on its in house fast charging technology that it calls VOOC charging. Its Realme X comes with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging that almost charges the 3,765mAh battery to full in around 75 minutes.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 17:20 IST

