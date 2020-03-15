These are some photo editing apps to make your smartphone photography better

tech

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 20:14 IST

Photography is an art. However, the days of bulky cameras are gone, with hefty DSLRs are being replaced by trendy smartphones with amazing lenses that allow for some amazing captures, even by professional standards. But there are times when the resulting image does not quite reach the standards of professional photos. For such instances there are series of apps that allow users to make modifications to images according to their needs.

Adobe Lightroom: One of the best image editing apps, Lightroom allows photographers to edit pictures in a direct, interactive interface which includes features such as face detection, camera and lens-based corrections, gradient adjustments, blurring tools etc. The Adobe Lightroom also has customisable sliders. The Lightroom also has unique phone camera controls that allows photographers choose from exposure, timer, instant presets among others.

Snapseed: Available across both Android and iOS, the photo editor developed by Google has all basic photo editing tools like cropping, straightening, turning and adding text. It also boasts of a feature called Control Point technology, which allows users to tap an area on the image and enhance it after adding Control Point. One can darken or lighten the area, or adjust contrast and saturation.

Also read: Indian scientist-led team develops camera that doesn’t need focusing

Afterlight 2: Tailored specifically for iOS devices, it has an array of filters which offer a number of options ranging from diverse and vibrant colour grading to image enhancements. Users also get tools like selective hue, saturation as well as overlays and textures to superimpose multiple images. With a Pinch Zoom option, it allows users to zero in on specific sections of an image to make precise edits to it.

PicsArt Photo Studio: The app has collage maker, various tools and camera and is free to download. With 100 free templates in the collage maker, to tools that can create cutouts, add text on image, crop images, stretch and adjust curves, it also has customisable brushes and drawing tools. The app also allows one to take photos with live effects.

Snapseed: One of the best apps for Android, it has various filters to modify images and is easy to use. The app allows for cropping and rotation of an image as well as resizing of fonts, adding frames and adjust colours with various tools.