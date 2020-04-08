Smartphone maker Realme to support 25,000 people via Zomato’s ‘Feed the Daily Wager’ initiative

tech

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is also doing its bit in helping out those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic. The company has announced that it will be offering support to 25,000 people for two weeks as part of ‘Feed the Daily Wager’ initiative by the online delivery company Zomato.

“Thank you realmemobiles and MadhavSheth1for generously offering to support 25,000 people for 2 weeks, as part of #FeedTheDailyWager @FeedingIndia,” tweeted Deepinder Goyal, CEO, Zomato.

Realme CEO Sheth replied: “Anything to support the cause!Folded hands #COVID19”.

For those unaware, Zomato launched the ‘Feed the Daily Wager’ initiative on late last month to support meals for workers who earn daily wages and work in construction sites, shops, restaurants, delivery staff and local transport systems. These are also the ones that have been impacted the most with the government’s decision of 21-day lockdown.

As part of this campaign, the Zomato has decided to provide ration kits to the daily wager communities that are currently unable to support their family’s food requirement.

“Each kit will cost Rs 500 and will be delivered to various locations across 26 cities. We have partnered with local NGOs across these cities to help us distribute these kits responsibly, while adhering to social distancing norms, to ensure safety of volunteers and beneficiaries,” the firm said in statement.

The company has already announced that it has begun delivering grocery in more than 80 cities in India.The new grocery delivering service was first confirmed by politician Shashi Tharoor. In a tweet, Tharoor said that Zomato had teamed up with SupplyCo. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said that the company is extending all the proceeds from Zomato Gold subscriptions in April towards supporting restaurant workers hit by the lockdown.

With inputs from IANS.