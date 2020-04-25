e-paper
Home / Tech / Smartphone shipments grew by only 4% in Q1 2020, Xiaomi leads the race as Realme sees massive growth

Smartphone shipments grew by only 4% in Q1 2020, Xiaomi leads the race as Realme sees massive growth

The industry saw a massive decline by 19% in March due to Covid-19 outbreak, limiting the overall quarter growth to 4%.

tech Updated: Apr 25, 2020 00:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The industry saw a massive decline by 19% in March due to Covid-19 outbreak, limiting the overall quarter growth to 4%.
The industry saw a massive decline by 19% in March due to Covid-19 outbreak, limiting the overall quarter growth to 4%. (Bloomberg)
         

As per Counterpoint Research’s latest report, the Indian smartphone market shipments, despite getting affected by Covid-19 lockdown, grew by 4% annually in Q1 2020 with 31 million-unit. January and February shipments reportedly grew due to new launches and aggressive promotions. However, the industry saw a massive decline by 19% in March due to Covid-19 outbreak, limiting the overall quarter growth to 4%.

The market share in Q1 2020 was dominated by Xiaomi with 30%, followed by Vivo, Samsung, Realme, Oppo and others at 17%, 16%, 14%, 12% and 11%. As per the report, Xiaomi saw 6% YoY growth in Q1 2020 to reach its highest ever market share since Q1 2018. Vivo grew by 40% YoY in Q1 2020 due to strong performance by its Y series smartphones. Samsung got a boost due to its upgraded A and M series that came across several price tags.

India smartphone market share in Q1 2020.
India smartphone market share in Q1 2020. ( Counterpoint )

Also read: Apple leads TWS market in India, Realme enters top 5

However, Realme saw the most growth by 119% YoY in Q1 2020, most of which were driven by 5i and C3. Realme’s sister brand Oppo grew by 83% in the same quarter due to demand for its budget segment devices, A5 2020 and A5s.

Apple too witnessed a 78% YoY growth with iPhone 11 driving strong shipments. Different offers and discounts given by Flipkart and Amazon added to the sales. “In the ultra-premium segment (>INR 45000, around $600) it was the leading brand with a market share of 55%,” adds the report.

Feature phone market share Q1 2020.
Feature phone market share Q1 2020. ( Counteropint )

Also read: A ‘sharp contraction’ in smartphone market predicted as consumers to shift purchase priorities

As for feature phones, the market saw a decline of around 24% YoY in Q1 2020. Leading the list is Itel with 22% market share followed by Lava, Samsung, Nokia, Micromax and Others at 15%, 15%, 13%, 7% and 27%.

