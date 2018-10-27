Snap Camera brings Snapchat lenses to Windows desktops, Macs

Snap Inc on Saturday expanded its ‘Snap Lenses’ to desktop. Snapchat’s lenses (filters) can now be used on desktop through Snap Camera.

As the name suggests, Snap Camera is a third-party camera for Windows and Mac desktops through which users can access Snapchat filters. Snap Camera is currently available for download via this link. Snap Camera requires desktops with Windows 10 (64 bit) and MacOS 10.11 and above. Hardware requirements for Snap Camera include Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom II paired with 4GB of RAM.

The compatible desktop should also have Intel HD Graphics 4000 or Nvidia GeForce 710 or AMD Radeon HD 6450 with a screen resolution of 1280x768 or higher. After you download and install Snap Camera on your desktop, you have to select this the camera for your third-party apps.

Snap Camera on a Twitch stream. (Snap Camera)

Snap Camera can be used in Twitch, YouTube, Skype and more video chatting apps. There are thousands of lenses to choose from, Snap Inc says. Users can also search for different lenses in the search bar and save them as favourites.

The announcement of Snap Camera comes shortly after the company posted its latest earnings. Snap Inc increased its earnings by 43% breaking a revenue record for the company. Interestingly, the company also shared the continuing decline of Snapchat’s user base which dropped to 186 million.

Snap Inc is also working on another redesign for its Android app. earlier this year, Snapchat rolled out a new UI for its Android app which received harsh criticism from users globally.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 14:19 IST