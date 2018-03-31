 Snap Inc cuts 7% of its global workforce in March | tech | Hindustan Times
Snap Inc cuts 7% of its global workforce in March

With the cut, Snap Inc would be saving around $18 million in 2018.

tech Updated: Mar 31, 2018 14:23 IST
Snapchat’s parent company said it had 3,069 employees as of December 31, 2017.
Snapchat's parent company said it had 3,069 employees as of December 31, 2017.(REUTERS)

Snap Inc on Friday said it cut 7% of its global workforce in March, as disclosed by it in a regulatory filing

The social media company said it would incur about $10 million of cash expenditure due to severance costs to be reflected in the current quarter ending March 31.

As a result of the layoffs, primarily in its engineering and sales teams, the company said it sees savings of about $25 million in 2018.

The company had said it had 3,069 employees as of December 31, 2017, according to its annual filing.

The Snapchat parent has been under pressure from investors to reduce costs after revenue fell short of analyst expectations during Snap’s first year as a publicly traded company.

Earlier this month, a company memo had shown that the company would cut just over 120 engineers and reorganise its engineering team, Reuters reported.

The Southern California-based company said the workforce reduction “is to align resources around our top strategic priorities and to reflect structural changes in our business.”

