Snapchat asks users to continue using the app despite bad responses

Following Snapchat’s app redesign, over six lakh users globally signed a change.org petition to roll back the update. Snapchat has responded saying asking users to keep using the app till get used to new features.

“We completely understand the new Snapchat has felt uncomfortable for many. By putting everything from your friends in one place, our goal was to make it easier to connect with the people you care about most,” Snapchat responded to Australian user Nic Rumsey, who authored “Remove the new Snapchat update” petition hosted on Change.org, on Wednesday.

“The new ‘Friends’ page will adapt to you and get smarter over time, reflecting who you’re most likely to be Snapping with at that moment. This same personalisation is also true of the new ‘Discover’, which will adapt to you the more that you use it,” the company said.

The photo-sharing platform introduced a major design overhaul but it was not received well by its initial users, with up to 83% of reviews on the Apple App Store being negative.

Irate users took to Twitter to express their concerns and raise questions on how to switch to the older version of Snapchat.

Later, an online petition calling for removal of the new update attracted more than 1.2 million signatures on Change.org.

Snapchat will however roll out a new feature in the coming days which will hopefully make the app less hateful. Snapchat will introduce Tabs in the “Friends” and “Discover” sections of its mobile app in the coming weeks to make it easier for users to follow Stories of both friends and celebrities.

“Once you receive the update, you will be able to sort things like Stories, Group Chats and Subscriptions, allowing you to further customize your own experience on the app,” the company said, adding that the company would “always listen closely to find new ways to make the service better for everyone.”

This announcement was made on the sidelines of a new feature roll-out. Much like its rival Instagram, Snapchat now allows users to add GIFs to their Snap Stories. You can search for or choose among trending GIFs from the biggest GIF search engine, GIPHY.