Test your Covid-19 knowledge with this Snapchat face filter game

tech

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 16:41 IST

Along with the virus, there’s tons of misinformation spreading about Covid-19. There are multiple platforms and tools where people can get reliable information on Covid-19 but more efforts to bust myths are always welcome. Snapchat has a new face filter game which quizzes users on myths and facts about Covid-19.

Snapchat’s Covid-19 game is available as a face filter on the app. The “Covid-19 Myth Busting” face filter game can be accessed from the AR filter tab. The game’s content has been sourced from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Mashable reported. It’s also similar to the WHO’s myth-busting center.

To access the Covid-19 Myth Busting game, users need to tap on the smiley icon and scroll left for the face filter games. Here, you’ll find the Covid-19 game. The game features 10 questions on important facts about Covid-19. Once you answer the first question you can take a snap of yourself and send it to your friend. The game will then continue with your friend answering the next Covid-19 question. After each answer, it also provides information on the myth or fact.

Snapchat also announced the different measures it’s been taking in the fight against Covid-19. The company launched creative tools to help users share prevention tips with their friends and family members. There’s also a worldwide Snapchat filter with advice on Covid-19 from the WHO. Snapchat is also working with the WHO and CDC to provide regular updates on Covid-19 through the app.

Snapchat has also rolled out its “Here For You” tool which helps people dealing with anxiety, stress, depression and grief. The company launched this tool earlier than planned due to Covid-19 and even included a section for anxiety related to the virus. It essentially shows resources from experts on different mental health issues.