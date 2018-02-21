Snapchat launches Instagram-like GIFs to stories: How to use it

Snapchat has introduced a new feature inspired by rival Instagram. The social networking platform will now soon allow users to add GIFs to their Snaps. The feature is currently available for Snapchat for iOS users only.

Users will be able to add GIFs from the popular GIF platform GIPHY. To get started with the new feature, you will need to first update your Snapchat app to the latest version from App Store.

First, take a Snap picture or video on the app. After doing so, you’ll see the menu list on the right side of the app.

Tap on the third icon from the dropdown menu. Here, you’ll be able to choose and search among GIFs from the biggest GIF search engine, GIPHY.

Snapchat has a trending section for GIFs you can choose from (Marcia Sekhose)

There will be a tab with trending GIFs that you can choose from. Alternatively, you can also search for GIFs using keywords like kisses, cats, foodie, doggo, and more.

via GIPHY

The search bar will show keyword suggestions as well. Either way, it will still show you GIFs related to the keyword entered.

You can move the GIF and place it anywhere you want to on your Snap. You can also pinch to zoom or expand it, and rotate the GIF as well.

via GIPHY

Other than GIFs, you can also search for Bitmojis and stickers through this feature. GIFs are a new addition to this.

Snapchat will receive another new feature in the coming days, reports The Next Web. Snapchat will introduce a new Tab which will house Stories from friends, Discover, and Group Chats into separate tabs. This feature is expected to roll out in a few days for Android and iOS users.

Snapchat’s new Tab feature is possibly a move to change the recent disappointing redesign the app received. Snapchat now shows Snap Stories from friends in the same tab as personal chats. This update received negative responses from Snapchat users globally.