Snapchat now shows ‘Stories’ in chronological order

Snapchat has brought back a much needed feature to its ‘Stories’ tab. Snapchat users will now see Stories in chronological order as it was before the major redesign introduced in February.

Snapchat’s major redesign merged Stories with chats. However in doing so Snapchat followed Facebook-like algorithm based layout to display Stories. Snapchat’s redesign received backlash from users globally asking the company to revoke the latest update.

According to a report by TechCrunch, there are now two tabs where one is exclusively for Stories only and the other includes Stories and chats clubbed together. The report states that the chronological feed is visible in both these tabs.

The messaging app’s move towards an algorithmic ranking in its redesign ensured that people you watched stories from or chatted with most, showed up at the top so you’d be less likely to miss their content. Switching to a similar functional design has helped Instagram and Twitter boost growth.

Snapchat had seen the daily active user growth sag from 17% to under 3% per quarter after the launch of Facebook’s Snapchat clone “Instagram stories”. Snapchat had claimed to notice a growth improvment after the roll out of the modified version in Q4 2017.