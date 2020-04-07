Snapchat rolls out AR lens for WHO’s Covid-19 response fund

tech

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 14:00 IST

Snapchat has launched a new AR lens in collaboration with the World Health Organisation. This Snapchat lens connects users to the WHO’s ‘Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund’. It supports 23 international currencies across 33 countries.

Snapchat’s new WHO AR lens features an interactive way of informing users about the Covid-19 fund. Users will find this Snap lens as “Donate to Support” on the Snapchat app. One can scroll down below through the array of lenses for the WHO one. After this, users have to scan the currency note with the AR lens and there will be an AR presentation of how the Covid-19 response fund works. Snapchat will also direct users on how to donate to the fund.

Snapchat is extending this donation support to media publishers on its Discover platform as well. Stories can be published with a “swipe up to donate” option on Snapchat. So far, Snapchat has launched three lenses which feature prevention and safety tips on Covid-19 from the WHO. Snap said these lenses have been used by 130 million users globally.

Snapchat also updated its stats on Covid-19 content on its platform.

“To date, over 445 Discover Stories or Shows have been produced on COVID-19, and over 68 million Snapchatters worldwide have viewed COVID-19-related content on Snapchat. Over 40% of Gen Z in the US have tuned into this content to stay informed,” Snapchat said in a blog post.