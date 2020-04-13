Snapchat rolls out lenses for Rongali Bihu, Vaisakhi and more

tech

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 07:20 IST

Festivals are being celebrated in a different manner this year due to the ongoing pandemic. It’s not possible to step out and continue with the regular celebrations for different festivals. But there’s still one way to do it and that’s online. Keeping in mind the spring and harvest season, Snapchat has introduced dedicated lenses for these festivals.

Snapchat’s new festive lenses will be available for users based on the region where the festival is taking place. Users can find these lenses by scrolling through the different lenses at the bottom on the Snapchat app. Depending on which region the festival is celebrated, Snapchat will feature an AR lens. Users can try out these lenses and share them along with their festive greetings.

Snapchat has listed out the different festivals taking place in India starting today which is Vaisakhi celebrated in North and West India. Then there’s Pana Sankranti which is celebrated in Odisha. The next day on April 14 it’s Puthandu which marks the first day of the traditional Tamil calendar. People in Kerala will be celebrating Vishu which is a Hindu festival.

Celebrations towards the East will take place in Assam where people will celebrate Rongali Bihu on April 14. This festival spans for seven days with each day having a different significance. Then there’s Pahela Baishakh which will take place in West Bengal and Tripura.

These Snapchat lenses carry the festival greeting like “Happy Rongali Bihu” and “Happy Vaisakhi”. The lenses also have filter effects along with the greeting message.