Snapchat’s ‘Bitmoji TV’ will feature you and your friends’ Bitmoji characters

tech

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 15:16 IST

Snapchat announced it is venturing into TV with ‘Bitmoji TV’ but with a unique twist. Snapchat’s Bitmoji TV will be different as it will feature Bitmoji characters of the app’s users. Bitmoji TV episodes will start premiering from February 1.

Snapchat’s Bitmoji TV is essentially an extension of Bitmoji Stories which are available on the app. Bitmoji Stories features is like a digital comic strip with a storyline played out by Bitmoji characters. Bitmoji Stories launched in November, 2018, and it has been watched by over 100 million Snapchat users globally.

Snapchat says each Bitmoji TV season will feature 10 episodes with duration of three minutes. Snapchat will air new Bitmoji episodes every Saturday morning on the Discover feed.

Snapchat has roped in comedy stars like Andy Ritcher, Jon Lovitz and Riki Landhome for the first season of Bitmoji TV. “Just like Bitmoji stories, Bitmoji TV casts the friend, that was snapped most recently as a Snapchatter’s co-star in an episode. To make it more fun and interesting, Snapchatters, Snap different friends to see episodes of Bitmoji TV with different co-stars,” Snapchat explains.

Bitmoji TV would act as a live action for Bitmoji Stories. It will cast the most recent Snacphatter as the co-star for a new Bitmoji TV episode. Users can have a variety of cast by Snapping with different people for their Bitmoji TV episodes. Snapchat users will find Bitmoji TV episodes on the Discover tab. At the same time, users can also subscribe to Bitmoji TV to get notified for new episodes.

Snapchat’s new take on Bitmoji seems quite interesting and unique. It’s also something Facebook will probably not be able to copy.