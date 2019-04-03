Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 03, 2019
Snapchat testing Status, Mention, Snap Map features

Snapchat’s new features appear to be targeting towards the “gamifyication” purpose of the platform. Snapchat is expected to launch a gaming platform later this month.

Updated: Apr 03, 2019 17:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
snapchat,snapchat gaming,snapchat UI
Snapchat testing new features.(Shutterstock)

Photo-messaging app Snapchat is testing new features including a traditional social networking feature offering ‘Status’ option -- its own version of Instagram-like “@Mention” stickers along with a new user interface (UI) for Snap Map.

To keep track of all the places users check-in at and with whom, the platform is also trying its hands on a feature called “virtual passport” as a private history which users could view or delete singularly, Social Media Today reported on Wednesday.

The test features were first discovered by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.

With these features, Snapchat seems to be targeting the “gamifyication” purpose of the platform that Snapchat has been known for, wherein users build records of exchanging snaps with each other every single day and call them “Snap Streaks”.

Snapchat’s controversial and criticised redesign had wiped out Snap Streaks, which some users had spent years working on and that did not go well with the teenagers.

It makes sense for Snapchat to utilise that compulsion to drive increased activity in the app and by prompting expanded check-ins, Snap will be able to obtain additional audience data to help improve its ad targeting, the report said.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 17:23 IST

